Scholar becomes Pampanga’s first Aeta medical technologist

Popatco is a long-term scholar of the Pampanga provincial government, which funded his education from high school through his graduation from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science.

“Rolan is proof that nothing is impossible for a youth with a dream, hard work and the right support,” Pineda said in Tagalog.

Popatco is among 99 provincial scholars honored Monday after passing their respective licensing examinations.

The group includes 50 medical technologists and 49 civil engineers who received provincial funding for their board review and examination expenses.

Pineda called the new professionals the “treasures of Pampanga” and pledged that the provincial government would continue investing in education to create new local leaders and expand employment opportunities in the province.