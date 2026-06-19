No compromise on tobacco saboteurs: DILG chief

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla vowed Friday to pursue those behind the illegal tobacco trade to the fullest extent of the law, stressing that the government will not allow criminal syndicates to undermine legitimate businesses, deprive the state of revenues, and rob Filipino tobacco farmers of their livelihood.

On Thursday, Remulla who was a principal guest at the 3rd International Tobacco Summit organized by the Department of Agriculture and the National Tobacco Administration, reaffirmed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive under the government’s anti-illicit tobacco campaign:

“No compromise. No bribes. Prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

A priority

The DILG chief said President Marcos has made the fight against illicit tobacco a priority because of its direct impact on thousands of farming families, particularly in Northern Luzon, whose livelihoods depend on a fair and lawful tobacco industry.

“Our President is an Ilocano. He sees his constituents whom he has been serving for the longest time are being affected. This anti-illicit tobacco [drive] is very close to his heart,” he said.