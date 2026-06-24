BOC chief receives recognition at 3rd Int'l Tobacco Summit

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) has given recognition to Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno for his agency's sustained efforts in combating illicit tobacco trade and strengthening border protection.

The awarding was held on 18 June in Pasay City.

Nepomuceno was honored for the Bureau of Custom’s (BOC) critical role in sustaining enforcement operations and intensifying crackdowns against illicit tobacco products, contributing significantly to the protection of national revenues, enhancement of border security, and promotion of fair trade.

"Malaking karangalan para sa Bureau of Customs na matanggap ang pagkilalang ito, na nagpapatibay sa aming patuloy na paglaban sa illicit tobacco trade at iba pang uri ng smuggling. This recognition inspires us to continue redefining Customs as a modern, credible, and responsive institution that protects our borders, supports legitimate businesses, and delivers meaningful service to the Filipino people," Nepomuceno said.

Representing the BOC at the summit, Deputy Commissioner PMGen Emmanuel Luis Licup (Ret.) of the Intelligence Group discussed the agency’s enforcement initiatives, including measures to ensure that confiscated illicit tobacco products are securely handled, properly destroyed, and permanently removed from circulation.

The event brought together key government officials, law enforcement agencies, industry leaders, and international partners to discuss collaborative strategies aimed at addressing illicit tobacco trade and protecting government revenues.

The BOC has strengthened its campaign against illicit trade through intelligence-driven operations and enhanced interagency collaboration.

In the past five months, the agency conducted 187 enforcement operations that led to the seizure of smuggled cigarettes and tobacco products valued at approximately P13.5 billion.