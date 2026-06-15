DoLE backs calls for minimum wage increase

San Fernando sought the department’s support for several legislative measures, including the National Minimum Wage Act, the Security of Tenure Bill, and proposals for a 14th-month pay and anti-workplace bullying laws.

During the meeting, Tolentino expressed personal support for the plight of workers regarding salary increases.

“I am with you regarding the grievances of workers in those aspects,” Tolentino said. “I feel the need for a minimum wage hike for our workers.”

The secretary clarified that while he empathizes with the need for higher pay, the department must continue to uphold existing laws and processes that currently govern wage policies.

To bolster the department’s enforcement capabilities, the Kamanggagawa Partylist proposed a partnership that would involve representatives from labor federations and worker groups in official inspection activities.

Tolentino said the department is open to the proposal, citing that DoLE recently partnered with the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila to involve students in similar initiatives.

Tolentino also stressed a commitment to improving referral mechanisms for the partylist’s “Sumbungan ng Kamanggagawa” hotline to ensure that worker complaints are addressed promptly.

He highlighted the department’s ongoing collaboration with the Public Attorney’s Office to maintain the Labor Attorney’s Office.