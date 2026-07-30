“Three years after being awarded to develop this project under GEAP II in July 2023, we are proud to see the Tanay Wind Project delivering clean electricity to the grid,” Alternergy President Gerry Magbanua said.

“This is the culmination of years of dedication, collaboration and hard work by our employees, contractors, financing partners, government agencies, LGUs and host communities. It’s another important step toward creating long-term value for our stakeholders and advancing the country’s clean energy transition,” he added.

Alternergy said the start of power transmission follows the energization of the project's grid interconnection facilities.

Once fully operational by the end of the year, the Tanay Wind Project is expected to generate about 283.5 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually, enough to power around 118,125 households while avoiding an estimated 197,780 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The Tanay Wind Project is one of two wind assets backed by A Brown Co. Inc.'s P2.3-billion investment in Alternergy's wind projects, reinforcing the company's expansion across wind, solar, hydro and battery energy storage.

Alternergy said testing and commissioning activities are continuing as it prepares the project for full commercial operations.