Alternergy expands portfolio with 5 MW hydro plant

It can provide power to around 13,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 16,500 metric tonnes.

“The start of the commercial operations of Balsik Solar and now Dupinga ROR Hydro completes Alternergy’s Triple Play portfolio of wind, solar, and hydro renewable resources,” Alternergy president Gerry P. Magbanua said.

“With hydro now online, our Triple Play strategy of diversifying revenues across complementary technologies is expected to boost Alternergy’s asset base and share value to our investors.”