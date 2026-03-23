Alternergy expands portfolio with 5 MW hydro plant

Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) has begun commercial operations of its 5 megawatts (MW) Dupinga Run-of-River (ROR) Hydro Power Plant in Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.
The company said Monday that it invested P1.7 billion for the project that can supply 23,000 gigawatt-hour annually to Nueva Ecija Electric Cooperative II – Area 2 (NEECO II- Area 2) for 25 years.
It can provide power to around 13,000 households and reduce carbon emissions by 16,500 metric tonnes.
“The start of the commercial operations of Balsik Solar and now Dupinga ROR Hydro completes Alternergy’s Triple Play portfolio of wind, solar, and hydro renewable resources,” Alternergy president Gerry P. Magbanua said.
“With hydro now online, our Triple Play strategy of diversifying revenues across complementary technologies is expected to boost Alternergy’s asset base and share value to our investors.”
The Dupinga Project, considered the last mile in NEECO 2-Area 2’s franchise area, is expected to enhance the reliability and quality of power supply in Gabaldon and nearby municipalities.
With Dupinga Hydro and the 28 MW Balsik Solar Power Plant already operational, Alternergy aims to commission two more projects this year—the 128 MW Tanay and the 64 MW Alabat Wind Power Projects—bringing 225 MW of new generating capacity closer to the company’s target of 1 Green Gigawatt by 2030.