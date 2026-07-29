She described the transaction as "unusual," saying it was uncommon for a government office to encash such a large amount in cash. However, she stressed that the bank had no reason to suspect any wrongdoing.

"Hindi naman kami nag-doubt kasi alam namin na legit yung transaction," Constantino said.

According to Constantino, any cash withdrawal of ₱500,000 or more is generally considered a suspicious transaction. Still, because all the required documents were complete and the transaction complied with bank procedures, it was not flagged as suspicious.

She said it was the first time she had encountered a government office withdrawing that much cash, noting that such transactions are "usually cheques, not cash."

Constantino explained that once a transaction is processed through the bank's system and the account has sufficient funds, the cash may be released.

She added that the OVP's cash department typically informs the branch one to two days in advance of its cash requirements, giving the bank enough time to prepare the requested amount.

"Hindi suspicious, lahat legitimate," she said.