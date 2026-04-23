Poa: AMLC data may show ‘bloated’ figures 

"The way that AMLC data is normally presented is that it is an aggregate of all transactions ... So lahat ng inflows lahat ng outflows diyan ina-add up lang kaya may tendency talaga na maging bloated yung figures," Poa said.

The lawyer explained that AMLC reports list all deposits, withdrawals, and transfers, meaning the same money can appear multiple times as it moves through accounts.

"Because of this, the figures should not be interpreted as a person’s total wealth or current bank balance", the defense said.

The remarks came after AMLC officials presented records before lawmakers showing billions of pesos in financial transactions linked to Duterte and her husband over several years.

According to the agency, the data included hundreds of covered and suspicious transactions flagged by banks, which are routinely reported under anti-money laundering rules.

Meanwhile, Atty. Sheila Sison said the transactions of the Vice President and her husband were not linked to any illegal activity, noting that their credibility can only be tested once in the Senate trial.

AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura earlier told lawmakers that the financial intelligence unit had identified hundreds of transactions worth billions of pesos associated with the accounts under review.

Banks are required to report such transactions once they reach certain thresholds or exhibit potential indicators of irregular activity.

The disclosure has become a key issue in the political controversy surrounding Duterte, with lawmakers examining the financial records alongside her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) and other documents to determine whether discrepancies exist during Wednesday’s hearing.

Despite the scrutiny, Duterte’s legal team maintained that AMLC figures alone cannot establish wrongdoing and must be interpreted carefully within the context of financial reporting systems.

Duterte has repeatedly denied allegations of financial impropriety and has described the accusations against her as politically motivated.