In his 2025 SONA, Marcos said laptops for every public school teacher were already being delivered and assured the public that the procurement was free from anomalies. He also promised to digitize teachers' paperwork so they could complete administrative tasks online using the new devices.

Nearly a year later, however, TDC said many teachers have yet to receive the promised laptops.

"For us, the issue goes beyond the laptops themselves. It is about government credibility and accountability," the group said.

TDC argued that if a specific commitment such as providing laptops to every public school teacher remains unfulfilled, it raises questions about the government's ability to deliver on broader pledges involving education, healthcare, employment, food security and economic development.

The coalition said its members would join protest actions during the SONA to press for a P15,000 across-the-board salary increase for public school teachers and education personnel, the adoption of a hybrid career progression system, increased funding for public schools, improved facilities, additional teaching and non-teaching personnel, and better support for education programs.

The group also called for the swift prosecution of those allegedly involved in the trillion-peso flood control corruption scandal and urged the government to abandon the Pax Silica policy framework, which it said undermines national sovereignty and an independent foreign policy.

"This year's SONA should not be remembered for another list of promises. It should be remembered for an honest accounting of what has been accomplished, what has not, and why. Teachers—and the Filipino people—deserve more than inspiring speeches. We deserve results," the TDC said.