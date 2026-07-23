"Just today, we created a task force. We call it Task Force Cash Count," he said.

The task force is composed of personnel from the NBI's Public Corruption Division, Special Action Unit, the Office of the Director, and selected field operatives.

According to Matibag, the bureau's initial findings indicate that approximately P6.7 billion in government funds was transferred to Phisgoc.

The NBI has begun coordinating with the Commission on Audit, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to verify the transactions and obtain financial records.

"We will be writing to the COA, SEC, and BIR to check the documentation," Matibag said, adding that investigators will review financial statements and tax records as part of the probe.

He said the amount under investigation could increase.

"It may even exceed P10 billion after we complete the validation," Matibag said.

The NBI chief also disclosed that about seven individuals have been initially identified for questioning. Some are expected to appear before investigators on Monday, while others are scheduled for Tuesday.

Matibag declined to identify the individuals, saying they would be given the opportunity to respond as the investigation progresses.