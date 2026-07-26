Vice President Sara Duterte called on the public to be courageous and compassionate as she honored the contributions of Filipinos in the United Kingdom during her visit to the Filipino community in London on Saturday.

In her speech, Duterte expressed appreciation to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Filipino migrants for their hard work and dedication, as well as for contributing the country's largest remittance inflows.

The Vice President likewise urged Filipinos to restore courage and compassion, stressing that working abroad should be a choice, not a necessity, for future generations.