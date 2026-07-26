Vice President Sara Duterte called on the public to be courageous and compassionate as she honored the contributions of Filipinos in the United Kingdom during her visit to the Filipino community in London on Saturday.
In her speech, Duterte expressed appreciation to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and Filipino migrants for their hard work and dedication, as well as for contributing the country's largest remittance inflows.
The Vice President likewise urged Filipinos to restore courage and compassion, stressing that working abroad should be a choice, not a necessity, for future generations.
"Seventy years from now, we do not want our children to face the same reality as many overseas Filipinos do today, working 16 hours a day just to provide for the families they left behind in the Philippines," she said.
"Dreaming of working abroad has become normal for Filipinos. That is wrong because our own country should be the one providing us with opportunities," the Vice President added.
Duterte also criticized the Marcos administration over alleged corruption.
"Because there are so many 'crocodiles' (corrupt politicians) in the Philippines, we Filipinos ended up fending for ourselves. Those in power rose to the top, grew wealthy, gained power and became selfish," she said.
Duterte is on an overseas trip from 16 July to 31 July, during which she is scheduled to visit Qatar, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.