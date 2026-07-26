Expanding economic ties

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi said both countries' complementary economies create opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, tourism, energy and technology.

"We welcome the role of businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from both countries turning these opportunities into lasting ventures. By creating stronger connections between our private sectors, we can expand economic cooperation and lead open new horizons for mutual benefit."

He also cited the Filipino community in Oman as an important contributor to bilateral relations.

"The partnership between Oman and the Philippines has great potential, and through our collective efforts, we can ensure that it continues to deliver meaningful benefits for our peoples."

Building on bilateral relations

Oman Ambassador Nasser bin Said bin Abdullah Al Manwari said recent agreements in health, agriculture, fisheries and trade, along with a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports, have strengthened bilateral cooperation.

He also pointed to the opening of the Oman Visa and Medical Examination Centre in Manila, saying the facility is expected to streamline work visa processing for Filipinos and support legal labor mobility.

Bilateral trade between Oman and the Philippines reached about $250 million last year, reflecting growing commercial ties, he said.