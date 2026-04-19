Probe into oil profiteering sought

“Through this task force, the two departments must take decisive and forceful action to safeguard consumers against potential pricing abuses, considering that we are now under a state of national energy emergency,” he said.

He said protecting consumers should remain a priority amid volatile global oil markets.

“Consumer protection must be paramount. Filipino families should not bear the burden of unjustified fuel price increases, especially when global oil prices are already easing,” Libanan said.

Oil prices surged following tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, particularly after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, but have since declined.

From nearly $120 per barrel in March, prices fell to about $90 per barrel as of 17 April.