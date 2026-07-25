A graduate of the University of Santo Tomas' Fine Arts program, she received numerous awards for her paintings and became a sought-after portrait artist. Her works were featured in exhibitions in various countries and reflected her dedication to her craft.

Yuyitung was married to the late Rizal Yuyitung for more than 49 years. During the martial law period, she raised their children while campaigning for the release of her husband, whom the family described as having been wrongfully imprisoned.

She is survived by her children, Kent, Penn, Leah, Tom, Red, Gayla and Ipi, along with their spouses, and 13 grandchildren.

The family said no immediate memorial service will be held. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada, where her ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean alongside those of her late husband.