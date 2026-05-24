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The poetry of ruin

Anton V. Quisumbing transmuted typhoon wreckage into bronze masterpieces
THE artworks on display at the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.
THE artworks on display at the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.Photographs courtesy of Yuchengco Museum
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There is a distinct, quiet gravity that fills the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum, where BAMBOOVILLAGE recently unveiled “PASULONG: Recent Sculptures by Anton V. Quisumbing.” 

The opening reception last 15 May served as a powerful reminder that true art does not merely comment on tragedy — it actively deconstructs and rebuilds it. Curated with sharp intellectual rigor by Miguel Rosales, and framed within an immaculate, minimalist environment designed by Caramel Creative Consultancy, the exhibition marks a major pivotal shift for Quisumbing. After a solitary, reflective period spent at the canvas, the artist returns to three-dimensional forms with 29 bronze compositions born from literal ruin. For two painstaking years, Quisumbing worked with the mangled remains of bronze boat propellers salvaged from the aftermath of typhoon “Odette” in 2021, transforming the heavy metal of a natural disaster into a deeply poetic exploration of loss, memory and psychological repair.

THE artworks on display at the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.
Submerged histories and shimmering hopes: A voyage to ‘Dagat ng Pag-ibig’ at the 61st Venice Biennale
ALEXEI Villaraza, Cong. Rebecca ‘Mia’ Ynares, curator Miguel Rosales, Gillian Gonzalez and Caroline Quisumbing.
ALEXEI Villaraza, Cong. Rebecca ‘Mia’ Ynares, curator Miguel Rosales, Gillian Gonzalez and Caroline Quisumbing.

What makes “PASULONG” so compelling is how it captures the non-linear, deeply exhausting nature of healing. The pieces on display wrestle openly with the unforgiving, stubborn malleability of bronze — a physical struggle that mirrors the agonizing process of emerging from personal and collective upheaval. Visitors are met with an extraordinary tension between weight and fluidity; sweeping material curvatures and sweeping arcs mimic hurried strokes toward an unknown future, while other, more rigid structures stand firm like totemic moral compasses. 

THE artworks on display at the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum.
On gardens and graveyards
AMBASSADOR Jose Maria Cariño.
AMBASSADOR Jose Maria Cariño.

The crowning achievement of the collection is Sight, a twisted, misshapen figure that stands defiantly on a warped metal base, its horizontal, almond-shaped eye and defensive armor embodying a profound lightness despite the heavy history it carries. Running at the RCBC Plaza in Makati City until 30 May 2026, the exhibition is more than a mere showcase of technical mastery; it is a profound point of departure, proving that even amid total destruction, the human spirit retains absolute control over what it chooses to forge.

ANGE Gomez, Anton Quisumbing and Ramon Orlina.
ANGE Gomez, Anton Quisumbing and Ramon Orlina.
CAPT. Rasch Uy, Mabelle Morales and Sander Tantoco.
CAPT. Rasch Uy, Mabelle Morales and Sander Tantoco.
DR. Dan Zabalo of Argentina and Breanna Gan.
DR. Dan Zabalo of Argentina and Breanna Gan.
INTERNATIONAL fashion photographer Filbert Kung and Bernard Maybituin.
INTERNATIONAL fashion photographer Filbert Kung and Bernard Maybituin.
JODY and Mawi de Ocampo.
JODY and Mawi de Ocampo.
MIA Durano and Gil Sarmiento.
MIA Durano and Gil Sarmiento.
NINO Villongco, Vijay Chulani, Paolo and Caroline Quisumbing.
NINO Villongco, Vijay Chulani, Paolo and Caroline Quisumbing.
NOEL Garingan, Jannette Visser and Herbert Custodio.
NOEL Garingan, Jannette Visser and Herbert Custodio.
SANDINO Martin, Ace Gapuz and Renz Baluyot.
SANDINO Martin, Ace Gapuz and Renz Baluyot.
Yuchengco Museum Exhibition
Anton Quisumbing PASULONG
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