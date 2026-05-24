The poetry of ruin

There is a distinct, quiet gravity that fills the Main Gallery of Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum, where BAMBOOVILLAGE recently unveiled “PASULONG: Recent Sculptures by Anton V. Quisumbing.”

The opening reception last 15 May served as a powerful reminder that true art does not merely comment on tragedy — it actively deconstructs and rebuilds it. Curated with sharp intellectual rigor by Miguel Rosales, and framed within an immaculate, minimalist environment designed by Caramel Creative Consultancy, the exhibition marks a major pivotal shift for Quisumbing. After a solitary, reflective period spent at the canvas, the artist returns to three-dimensional forms with 29 bronze compositions born from literal ruin. For two painstaking years, Quisumbing worked with the mangled remains of bronze boat propellers salvaged from the aftermath of typhoon “Odette” in 2021, transforming the heavy metal of a natural disaster into a deeply poetic exploration of loss, memory and psychological repair.