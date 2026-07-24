Under the policy, countries that commit to implementing and effectively enforcing restrictions on imports made with forced labor will be subject to a 10-percent tariff, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the measure seeks to address labor rights abuses while correcting trade practices that disadvantage American businesses under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

"Today's action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and a distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere," Greer said.

The USTR said banning imports made with forced labor has become a key requirement in reciprocal trade negotiations under President Donald Trump's administration, adding that several trading partners have already adopted similar measures or committed to doing so.

"I am encouraged by the trading partners who have moved quickly to adopt forced labor import prohibitions, and look forward to ensuring their effective enforcement," Greer added.

The move follows a US Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that found many tariffs previously imposed under emergency powers had been enacted unlawfully, prompting the administration to pursue alternative legal authority for its trade measures.