Baguio jail launches ‘Takbong Pogi’ fun run for medical aid

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory (BCJMD) is appealing to the public to participate in its first organized fun run aimed at raising funds for a bedridden inmate and a jail personnel member who both require ongoing medical treatment.

BCJMD Warden Jail Chief Inspector Atty. Dexter Ngipol said the fun run, titled “Takbong Pogi,” is scheduled on 4 July in Baguio City. The primary goal of the event is to raise P60,000 to pay for the bail of an inmate who has been bedridden after suffering a stroke six months ago.

Aside from the money needed for his bail, the inmate requires continuous financial assistance for medical supplies. He currently relies on oxygen tanks to breathe, needs a medical suction machine, and requires a steady supply of adult diapers. Ngipol said the inmate has no savings, while his wife cannot afford the expenses as she sells vegetables to support their two school-aged children.