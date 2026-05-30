Baguio jail launches ‘Takbong Pogi’ fun run for medical aid

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Jail Male Dormitory (BCJMD) is appealing to the public to participate in its first organized fun run aimed at raising funds for a bedridden inmate and a jail personnel member who both require ongoing medical treatment.
BCJMD Warden Jail Chief Inspector Atty. Dexter Ngipol said the fun run, titled “Takbong Pogi,” is scheduled on 4 July in Baguio City. The primary goal of the event is to raise P60,000 to pay for the bail of an inmate who has been bedridden after suffering a stroke six months ago.
Aside from the money needed for his bail, the inmate requires continuous financial assistance for medical supplies. He currently relies on oxygen tanks to breathe, needs a medical suction machine, and requires a steady supply of adult diapers. Ngipol said the inmate has no savings, while his wife cannot afford the expenses as she sells vegetables to support their two school-aged children.
The event will also benefit a BCJMD personnel member who has been undergoing medical treatment for more than a year. The employee sustained a head fracture in a motorcycle accident in 2025.
The warden explained that the employee has exhausted his finances due to mandatory monthly medical checkups. He added that the personnel member requires an additional two years of treatment to ensure a full recovery.
Interested participants may register at the booth located at the BCJMD entrance or online through the institution’s official Facebook page.
The fun run features three distance categories: 5 kilometers, 10 kilometers, and 16 kilometers. Registration fees are set at P850, P1,000, and P1,250, respectively. Depending on the chosen category, registered runners will receive a race bib, snacks, a medal, a singlet, and a T-shirt.
The race will start at 4 a.m. on 4 July at Lake Drive in Burnham Park, Baguio City.