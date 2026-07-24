The award builds on the two service contracts the company secured in October 2025 following the world's first competitive bid round for natural hydrogen exploration.

“Expanding our indigenous energy resources remains central to our pursuit of a secure, reliable, and sustainable energy future,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

"Should commercially viable deposits be confirmed, natural hydrogen could become an important addition to the Philippines' future energy mix, strengthening energy security, attracting investments, creating new economic opportunities, and providing a zero-emission fuel source for the power sector," she added.

The DOE said geological studies have identified the Philippines, particularly parts of Central Luzon, as among the world's most promising areas for naturally occurring hydrogen.

Meanwhile, Koloma Chief Executive Officer Pete Johnson said the company sees the new contract as an opportunity to boost its investment in the country.

"We are honored to deepen our partnership with the Government of the Philippines to pursue what could be a transformative opportunity for the country in terms of energy security and economic growth. We are grateful for the government's vision and leadership in advancing natural hydrogen exploration," Johnson said.

Koloma has already started two-dimensional seismic activities under its first two service contracts and continues to deploy advanced geoscience, proprietary data and exploration technologies to evaluate the country's natural hydrogen potential.

Natural hydrogen, also known as geologic or white hydrogen, is generated naturally beneath the Earth's surface.

Unlike conventional hydrogen, it does not require industrial production, making it a potentially low-carbon and cost-competitive energy source if commercially recoverable deposits are discovered.