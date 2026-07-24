Created in 1976, the TAC is a legally binding regional peace agreement originally signed by the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore—the five founding members.

It was designed to promote peace, security, non-aggression, and cooperation among Southeast Asian nations amid global fragility and uncertainty five decades ago.

The treaty has expanded over the years, now counting 58 high contracting parties, including 11 ASEAN member states.

External countries that are party to the TAC include Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, the United States, Brazil, Peru, Germany, Türkiye, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, and Morocco.

Defense Minister Pal Jonson stated that Sweden’s accession reflects its strong support for ASEAN, recognized as a vital contributor to regional stability and prosperity.

Jonson expressed that Sweden seeks deeper engagement with ASEAN in areas like trade, security, green and digital transition, science, and technology.

Meanwhile, Poland committed to offering expertise in economic transformation, digitalization, and energy transition, along with experience in managing complex security and hybrid threats.

Poland aims to become the 20th-largest economy worldwide by nominal GDP, surpassing $1 trillion with a 3.6 percent growth rate.

The country is currently investing over $300 billion in nuclear energy, renewables, and infrastructure to bolster resilience and create cooperation opportunities with ASEAN partners.

“I can confirm that Polish companies stand ready to make a meaningful contribution across different sectors, from defense, mining, advanced mineral processing, cyber security, and food security," said Wojciech Balzcun, Poland’s Minister of State Assets, during the signing ceremony.

Romania also announced plans to deepen its partnership with ASEAN, focusing on higher education, digital skills, cybersecurity, research, and innovation.

Romanian Minister of Education and Research Mihai Dimian stressed the importance of connecting universities, supporting academic mobility, enhancing research cooperation, and preparing young people for a rapidly changing tech-driven world.

Finally, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys pledged to uphold and share ASEAN’s commitment to international law, sovereignty, and peaceful dispute resolution, free from external pressure.

“We also firmly support the rejection of threat or use of force. Our accession to the Treaty is fully in line with Lithuania's Indo-Pacific strategy, which identifies ASEAN as a key partner for a secure, resilient, and prosperous future,” he said.

Lithuania considers ASEAN a significant global economic partner and is committed to building practical, mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as trade, science, energy security, digital services, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure.

Budrys also thanked the Philippines for its support, along with Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro for encouraging Lithuania to consider joining the treaty in 2024.

The Philippines and Lithuania have maintained diplomatic ties since 1991 and have “steadily built a relationship based on trust, friendship, and shared interest."