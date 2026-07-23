Kapuso star Shuvee Etrata was in full earth angel mode when she turned a lucky win into an act of kindness.
The Master Cutter star gave ₱10,000 to a crying restroom attendant she encountered during the birthday celebration of chemist-philanthropist Pinky Tobiano Lubiano.
The heartwarming moment was shared by Lubiano through her Instagram Stories.
Etrata won ₱20,000 during one of the activities held at Lubiano's intimate birthday celebration. Instead of keeping the entire amount, the Sparkle artist decided to give half of her prize money to a cleaning lady working at the venue after finding her in tears inside the restroom.
“Grabe!! The heart of gold of Shuvee.. She won ₱20,000 last night and she gave ₱10,000.00 to the cleaning lady of the toilet of Manila House (she found the cleaning lady crying in the toilet),” Lubiano wrote as she shared a photo with the actress.
Lubiano did not reveal why the restroom attendant was crying or provide further details about their encounter.
Etrata has also remained tight-lipped, choosing not to disclose the story behind her generous gesture.
Following Lubiano's post, netizens praised Etrata for her random act of kindness.
Beautiful inside and out—a true earth angel, that's Shuvee Etrata.