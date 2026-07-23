Rather than simply providing practice questions, the platform analyzes a student's results to identify strengths, pinpoint areas for improvement, and recommend where study time should be focused.

"Many students are studying very hard, but they may still be reviewing blindly," said DDAPH CEO Nicholas Kelly.

"They answer hundreds of questions and go through different reviewers, but still may not know where they actually stand or what they should focus on next. Our goal is to give students greater clarity," he added.

Kelly said the platform is intended to complement, not replace, schools, teachers, books, and traditional review centers by giving students a more personalized approach to exam preparation.

ExamPrepPro combines AI-assisted capabilities with human review to generate assessments, explanations, and study recommendations while maintaining oversight over the content.

"We do not believe the value of AI is simply in producing more questions. The real value is whether technology can help a student understand what the results mean and what to do next," Kelly said.

The idea for the platform stemmed from a desire to help students prepare more efficiently, particularly those who cannot afford multiple review centers, tutors, or learning materials.

ExamPrepPro offers a free entry-level version, with optional paid plans providing additional features and expanded review tools.

According to Kelly, the company's goal is to make quality college entrance examination preparation more accessible to students across the country.

"Talent is everywhere, but access to preparation is not. We want more students to have the opportunity to understand where they stand and what they still need to work on, regardless of where they live or what their families can afford," he said.