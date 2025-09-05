Lessons from UPD’s summa cum laude

Thousands of hopeful and nervous students line up every year for the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT), each dreaming to be part of one of the country’s best universities. Just a few years ago, Luiz Bencio stood among them — unsure as to whether he would pass. Yet, today, he stands proud as a graduate with the highest distinction, his uncertainty turned into a story of triumph.

Growing up in the city but with roots tracing back to Marinduque, Luiz’s journey was shaped by environment and expectation. Growing up as the youngest of three siblings, he often felt the weight of pressure seeing his siblings reach milestones in academics while silently wondering if he, too, could keep up. That pressure slowly became a part of him. At a young age, he studied hard to stay consistent which helped positively and made him a consistent honor student. But behind his achievements was a path filled with challenges.

His dream was clear, to study at the University of the Philippines Diliman and take up Electronics Engineering (ECE). But dreaming and getting in are two different things. First, his admission was filled with doubts, some exam questions were left unanswered. Then, when passed the first step and was about to start his university life, the pandemic hit, shifting into a new mode of learning. Adjusting to virtual lectures and online labs became a challenge. For an ECE student, missing hands-on lab work for two years made the eventual shift back to in-person classes even tougher.

Luiz also lived a double life. He balanced his full-time studies with roles in student organizations, internships, and student assistant work, while helping his family revive their printing business after the pandemic. Time felt scarce and doubts crept in, but his hard work paid off and led to his unexpected summa cum laude finish. It is an achievement that is celebrated not only by him, but also by proud relatives in Marinduque.

When asked what helped him overcome these challenges, he shared with DAILY TRIBUNE practical tips and lessons that could be useful for future Isko and Iska.

Write your notes

To make the most out of his time, Luiz has always handwritten his notes. According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, writing by hand creates a stronger link between the hands and the brain, making it easier to recall and truly understand lessons. This allows him to spend less time on late night reviews and cramming for what he needs to learn.

Set time, set boundaries, evaluate

Aside from his study habits, he learned to manage his time and know his limits. When things got rough, he learned to pause and reflect. He looked back at the progress he made instead of only focusing on what was left to do. Setting boundaries between work, study and rest is essential, making room for hobbies without compromising academics.

Find your support system

No one succeeds alone. For Luiz, organizations like UP Circuit and UP Badminton Association offered more than academic help as they gave him community. Other than family, he also has his friends, peers, and mentors to help overcome his difficulties. “Surround yourself with nice people…people who will be there for you and whom you could learn a thing or two from, doesn’t have to be academic,” he said.

Seize every opportunity

Life is surely difficult and full of challenges. But looking back, he regrets turning down several opportunities that went his way. His advice is to take the step, even if you’re full of doubt. “If there is any door that opens to you, do not be afraid to enter that door at least, or at least try, because you wouldn’t know what the result is until you’ve actually tried it out.”

Prioritize mental health

His mindset played an important role in his achievement. For him, grades are important, but not at the cost of one’s well-being. Sleep, good company, and doing what makes you happy mattered as much as any academic milestone. He believes that when mental health suffers, it can affect not just your studies but many other aspects of your life.

From an UPCAT taker to one of UP Diliman’s highest academic achievers, Luiz Bencio became not just his family’s pride but also Marinduqueños. He is proof that success is not just about one’s intelligence, it’s about discipline, balance, and courage to keep going despite challenges in life.