"Higit 20 years na ang EPIRA. Natuloy ang privatization. Natuloy ang competition. Pero ang hindi natuloy ang pagbaba ng presyo ng kuryente," he said.

Ejercito made the call after the Department of Energy reported that the Philippines now has the highest electricity rates in Southeast Asia.

"Ang Pilipinas na ang may pinakamahal na presyo ng kuryente sa buong Southeast Asia. Hindi ito isang bagay na dapat nating ipagmalaki," he said.

The senator said high electricity prices continue to burden Filipino households by reducing money available for food, education, healthcare and other necessities, while businesses pass on higher operating costs to consumers.

He added that expensive electricity has also undermined the country's competitiveness.

"Just last week, we were in another hearing on the Master Plan for Infrastructure and National Development. We are trailing behind our Southeast Asian neighbors in terms of economic development because of these two factors — poor infrastructure and high electricity costs," Ejercito said.

He asked Department of Energy officials what neighboring countries were doing differently to keep electricity prices lower.

Ejercito also pointed to persistent power interruptions and rotating brownouts in several parts of the country, with some communities still lacking reliable access to electricity.

He warned that ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the expected depletion of the Malampaya gas field could further strain the country's power supply.

"I-unbundle natin ang mga dahilan kung bakit sa kabila ng mataas na singil sa kuryente, madalas pa ring nararanasan ang brownout at hindi maayos na serbisyo," Ejercito said.