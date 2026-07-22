



"Ang target natin ay yung mga lower income lalo na ang mga PWD, 4Ps, single parents at seniors. Target natin is 15 million households," the agriculture chief said.



The program is currently distributing around 15,000 to 20,000 metric tons of P20 rice every month, with the DA aiming to double this to 40,000 metric tons monthly by December to ensure that more Filipino families can access affordable staple food amid global and local challenges.



Despite the effects of El Niño, the DA assured the public that the country's food supply remains stable, emphasizing that there is no reason for concern as the government continues to implement measures to secure the nation's food needs.

"Marami naman tayong supply, ample, walang cause for any alarm, we are food secure," the Secretary said.



Beyond making rice more affordable, the initiative also creates a reliable market for locally produced palay, allowing farmers to earn better while ensuring consumers benefit from lower food costs. "Masayang-masaya ang farmers... Nakakatulong talaga sa kanilang kabuhayan," the Secretary noted.



To further strengthen the agriculture sector, the DA continues to invest in long-term interventions such as solar-powered irrigation systems, farm-to-market roads, agricultural credit through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), climate resilience programs for farmers and fisherfolk, and measures to prevent fish kills during extreme weather conditions.



The department is likewise accelerating infrastructure investments through public-private partnerships, with a target of constructing 10,000 kilometers of farm-to-market roads within two years, while also pursuing the country's first three mega hatcheries to boost aquaculture production and improve the livelihood of fishing communities.



The DA is also pushing reforms that encourage greater investments in rice milling, drying, and storage facilities to strengthen the local rice industry, reduce dependence on imports, and create more opportunities for Filipino farmers over the long term.



For Secretary Tiu Laurel, the department's mission extends beyond increasing production—it is about helping Filipino farmers and fisherfolk build sustainable livelihoods. "Tanging hangad ko ay kumita 'yung ating mga farmers and fisherfolks. While in office, one of my main missions is to create the atmosphere and give them the infrastructure for them to be able to make money."



The agriculture chief likewise encouraged stakeholders to continue working with the government in improving the country's food systems. "Kung meron kayong gustong paratingin at mga ideas, it is very welcome and we have an open structure. Ang utos po ng Pangulo ay tutukan nang maayos ang agrikultura, hopefully maayos namin lahat ng mga problema ninyo," he said.