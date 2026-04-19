Marcos widens P20 rice rollout

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the expansion is meant to keep basic food within reach as external pressures push market prices higher.

“We have sufficient food supply, but elevated fuel and logistics costs are pushing market prices to levels that further constrain the budgets of many Filipinos,” Tiu Laurel said.

“By expanding access to affordable rice and essential goods, we are directly easing that pressure and ensuring vulnerable sectors are protected while we work to stabilize both prices and supply.”

As of early April, the program operates through 932 selling sites nationwide, serving about 6.45 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, low-income households, persons with disabilities, and farmers and fisherfolk.

The government is preparing to nearly double its reach by adding 900 more outlets in key areas, including Capiz, Bukidnon, Cebu, Cotabato and Catanduanes.

A parallel agreement between Food Terminal Inc. and the National Food Authority will support the expansion by securing supply and funding. The deal involves the procurement of about 1.8 million sacks of rice backed by a P3-billion allocation, part of a larger P10-billion food program.

Under the setup, proceeds from rice sales will be reinvested into palay procurement, creating a continuous cycle that also supports farmers during harvest periods.

We assure that this budget will be used to secure better prices for our farmers, especially during the harvest season. In some areas, we have already increased our buying price to as much as P30 per kilo to prevent a drop in farmgate palay prices,” said NFA Administrator Larry R. Lacson. “The NFA continues to step in to protect the income of our farmers.”

Food Terminal Inc. president and CEO Joseph Rudolph C. Lo said demand for subsidized rice has risen amid market volatility, prompting plans further to expand the network to 1,800 outlets by year-end.