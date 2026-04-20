P20 rice rolled out at Capiztahan

“This is not only assistance for consumers, it also directly supports our farmers,” Guevarra said.

The program sources rice from the National Food Authority (NFA), linking subsidized distribution with government procurement from local farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative remains critical amid global supply uncertainties and price volatility.

“At a time when global supply disruptions and price volatility continue to challenge food systems, we must decisively pursue President Marcos’ flagship food security programs,” Tiu Laurel said. “The P20 Rice Project is not merely a subsidy—it is a strategic intervention to stabilize prices, protect vulnerable households, and guarantee a reliable market for our farmers. We cannot afford to slow down.”

The program is being scaled up nationwide under the direction of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with a target of reaching up to 60 million Filipinos by year-end and continuing through 2028.

Latest data show the initiative has expanded to more than 600 sites, benefiting over six million individuals. The rollout also encourages local government units to take a more active role in distribution, supported by a digital registry system using QR codes to improve monitoring and transparency.

Capiz Governor Fredenil H. Castro described the program as a timely response to rising costs faced by households, noting that closer coordination with national agencies would help widen access to affordable rice across the province.