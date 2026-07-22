Several police stations have already adopted a monthly target of accounting for everyone on their 10 most wanted lists while regularly reviewing court-issued warrants of arrest to determine whether the listed addresses fall within their jurisdictions.

"Each wanted person arrested does not only bring justice to the victims. In most cases, it also serves as a crime prevention measure since some of them were found to be repeat offenders," Nartatez said.

Based on the PNP's Crime Information, Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS), around 500,000 fugitives across the country are the subject of arrest warrants issued by various courts.

Nartatez noted that while some warrants date back several years and some wanted persons have already died, the PNP will continue intensifying efforts to account for every fugitive.

"Gaano man katagal na ang warrant of arrest, let us bear in mind that there are victims who still hope that justice would be served. Let us not fail them by focusing on this particular mandate of the PNP," he said.

The directive supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla's call for the PNP to strengthen peace and order by ensuring that justice is served.

Nartatez also ordered that the campaign against wanted persons be included in command conferences from the regional level down to provincial and city commands.

Police commanders were likewise instructed to strengthen coordination with barangay officials and local communities to prevent neighborhoods from becoming safe havens for fugitives.

On Tuesday, the PNP awarded ₱9.2 million in rewards to 21 informants whose tips led to the arrest of wanted persons.

According to Nartatez, the reward system highlights the importance of public participation and community engagement in law enforcement and maintaining peace and order.