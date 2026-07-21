RCBC Chief Economist Michael Ricafort attributed the surplus "largely due to the proceeds of the US$2.5-billion national government global/ROP bond issuance settled on June 24," as well as a narrower oil import bill following the easing of global crude prices after tensions in the Middle East subsided last month.

The BSP said the cumulative 2026 deficit continued to reflect the country's persistent trade-in-goods deficit and net foreign portfolio investment outflows. These were partly offset by sustained inflows from overseas Filipino remittances, foreign direct investments, trade in services and the national government's foreign borrowings.

“The BOP surplus also improved with the continued growth in OFW remittances, BPO revenues, as well as the continued inflows from foreign tourism receipts, foreign direct investments (FDIs) and other structural US dollar inflows into the country,” Ricafort added.

Meanwhile, the country's gross international reserves increased to $104.7 billion as of end-June from $104.0 billion at end-May, the highest level in three months.

The BSP attributed the increase mainly to the national government's net foreign currency deposits with the central bank and income from the BSP's overseas investments.

These gains were partly offset by valuation losses resulting from changes in the prices of the BSP's gold holdings and foreign currency-denominated reserve assets, as well as government withdrawals to service external debt.

The BSP said the end-June reserve level remained sufficient to cover 6.8 months' worth of imports of goods and payments for services and primary income. It was also equivalent to about 3.7 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity, providing a buffer against external shocks.

Ricafort noted that while the reserve level was "among the lowest in eight years" in terms of import cover, it remained “more than twice the international standard of three to four months and still above the $100-billion mark."