SC, Korea ink knowledge-sharing push to fast-track Philippine eCourt system 

He emphasized that the Judiciary’s constitutional independence and fiscal autonomy would support long-term reforms to modernize court operations.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen, delivering the keynote address, said digital transformation goes beyond automation and requires a full redesign of judicial processes to address delays, backlogs, and inefficiencies.

Anchored on the SC’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, Leonen outlined key reforms, including expanded e-filing systems, digitization of court records, video conferencing in hearings, and the use of human-centered augmented intelligence tools in judicial work.

“Digitalization brings both benefits and risks… but if the Judiciary is to remain relevant and responsive in the digital age, we must adapt, innovate, and lead,” Leonen said.

The Korea Development Institute, a policy research institution in South Korea, will implement the program and provide technical and policy support for the Philippine eCourt project. Officials said the collaboration will assess current Philippine systems and benchmark them against South Korea’s advanced e-litigation framework.

KDI Project Manager Song Chang Hong presented the program’s framework and timeline, stressing the importance of close coordination between both countries in shaping reforms.

Korea IT Consulting Managing Director Mun Tae Bak underscored the need for phased implementation and sustained engagement with the SC to ensure the system’s success.

Former Second Vice Minister Sungwook Yoon reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to the partnership, saying the goal is to turn policy recommendations into practical reforms that improve judicial efficiency and public access to justice.

The meeting was attended by senior Philippine judiciary officials, including court administrators, clerks of court, appellate and trial judges, as well as representatives from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and members of the Korean delegation.

The SC said the project builds on earlier cooperation, including a 2023 delegation visit to South Korea and the January 2024 approval of the eCourt System Version 2.0 proposal by the SC en banc.

Following the launch, both sides will conduct a series of seminars and workshops in Korea and policy dialogues in the Philippines from April to July 2026 as part of the program’s implementation phase.

The initiative is expected to strengthen court efficiency, reduce case backlogs, and modernize access to justice through a fully digital judiciary system.