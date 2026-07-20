Troops from the 50th Infantry Battalion engaged around 10 armed individuals believed to be members of the ICRC.

The military reported that two soldiers were wounded in action, while casualties on the side of the suspected rebels have yet to be determined.

Following the firefight, Army medical personnel were deployed to evacuate and provide treatment to the wounded soldiers.

Military units were also placed on heightened alert as pursuit operations were launched in the area, with reserve forces placed on standby for possible deployment.

Police stations in nearby municipalities were likewise directed to establish spot checkpoints to prevent the escape of the fleeing armed group.