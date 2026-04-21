Phl army says death toll in Negros clash may rise

Initial reports put the death toll at 19, most of them identified as members of the dismantled Northern Negros Front under the Komiteng Rehiyon Negros.

According to the Army, the fighting consisted of at least eight separate encounters that took place from early morning to mid-afternoon on the same day.

Authorities have declared the area secure, enabling displaced residents to return to their homes.

One government soldier was wounded in the clashes but is now in stable condition.

Despite the result, the Army said it does not take satisfaction in the loss of lives, emphasizing that those killed were also Filipinos, and renewed its appeal for remaining insurgents to surrender and reintegrate into society.