LGUs push for climate-ready Romblon

MAGDIWANG, Romblon — The Climate Change Commission (CCC) highlighted the crucial role of local government units (LGUs) in turning national climate action plans into concrete, effective strategies during the Provincial Climate and Disaster Resilience Summit: Hagiyos, held on Sibuyan Island, Romblon.

The CCC stressed the importance of harmonizing local climate action plans amid worsening climate impacts, which have affected families and communities in Romblon through heavy rainfall and stronger typhoons.

“Every day, we face a reality — our lives and livelihoods become more fragile when we hesitate and fail to act,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje. He added that LGUs must go beyond planning and embrace disciplined implementation to secure a climate-resilient future, noting, “Science tells us where the risks are. Discipline ensures we act on that knowledge.”

The CCC also highlighted key national policy frameworks that guide and strengthen resilience efforts, including the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), the Nationally Determined Contribution and the People’s Survival Fund. These frameworks support science-based approaches in local decision-making and implementation.

The summit is part of developing Romblon’s Nine-Year Climate and Disaster Risk Resilience Roadmap (2026–2034), which aims to provide a clear and strategic direction for addressing climate risks at the local level. To support this initiative, the CCC provided technical guidance to local stakeholders for updating their Local Climate Change Action Plans to align with the NAP, ensuring a responsive, science-informed roadmap.