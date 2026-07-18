Beneco attributed the increase mainly to higher generation costs, particularly from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which supplied about 52 percent of the cooperative's total power requirements during the billing period.

The cooperative asked consumers for patience amid the increase, saying its electricity rates remain competitive with those of other distribution utilities nationwide.

Beneco also noted that while electricity rates have fluctuated in recent months, its distribution, supply, metering, and capital expenditure charges have remained unchanged since 2009.

To help lessen the impact of higher electricity costs, the cooperative urged consumers to conserve energy by using electricity wisely and opting for energy-efficient appliances whenever possible.