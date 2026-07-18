Philippine boxing legend and former Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao is set to feature in a major global advocacy campaign during the final weekend of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The multi-division world champion will star in a commercial for "Faces of Choice," a pro-life initiative approved by FIFA organizers to broadcast during one of the most-watched sporting events streaming to millions of viewers.

Global platform for life advocacy

The advertisement is scheduled to stream to millions of viewers during the highly-anticipated World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina on 19 July.

In the campaign, Pacquiao will join abortion survivors from around the globe to raise awareness and share the stories of men and women who survived attempted abortions. As a lawmaker, Pacquiao voted favorably for the Philippine’s Republic Act No. 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which entitles pregnant women who provide sole parental care and support to their yet unborn children to social services and benefits.

Among those featured alongside the boxing icon is social worker Melissa Ohden, an adopted child who survived a saline abortion after being born from a sexual assault. She served as the real-life inspiration behind the acclaimed movie October Baby.

"We hope to build a lasting platform where their stories can continue to be seen, heard and connected to the existing networks of life-affirming care," said Lyric Gillet, founder of Faces of Choice.

High-profile support and funding

Pacquiao, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most world titles won across different weight divisions, has long been a vocal advocate for prenatal rights. His work focuses on expanding support systems and welfare for women experiencing crisis pregnancies, aiming to enable life-affirming choices for both mothers and their children.

The campaign has garnered significant traction, drawing support from prominent Hollywood figures. Actors Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) and Dean Cain (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) are among the celebrities who have publicly backed the initiative.

The exact placement and ultimate broadcast reach of the commercial during the historic final match will depend on the final push of a donation campaign tied to the event.

You can watch the promotional video for this campaign on YouTube via Manny Pacquiao's World Cup Ad: Can You Face These Abortion Survivors? to see a preview of the message being broadcast during the final weekend.