FIFA Fashion

Sports and fashion might seem poles apart, but they’re actually as inseparable as mortar and pestle. For one, they’re both into balls — only that in fashion, a “ball” means the Met Gala or a charity ball.

Athleisure, the ‘90s baseball jersey and cap, the tennis skirt, the basketball jersey rapper look — these are just some of sports’ influences in fashion that have become style staples. Even sports legends like Rene Lacoste, Arnold Palmer and Serena Williams have launched their own fashion brands, while other sports champions such as Roger Federer, Kobe Bryant and Lewis Hamilton have collaborated with brands ranging from athletic ones like Nike and Adidas, to luxury ones like Louis Vuitton and Dior. Just like the Hermes Birkin, Air Jordans continue to appreciate in value, selling for 10 to 100 times their original prices.