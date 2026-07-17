Generation companies will also be required to submit planned maintenance schedules and post-maintenance completion reports, while complying with clearer reporting and documentation requirements for both planned and unplanned outages.

The rules further require compliance plans for persistent underperformance and impose administrative sanctions on companies that repeatedly fail to meet reliability standards.

ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Francis Saturnino C. Juan said the revised framework is designed to prevent avoidable outages before they disrupt electricity supply.

"Reliable power plants are essential to reliable electricity service. These revised rules encourage generation companies to strengthen preventive maintenance, improve operational performance, and minimize unplanned outages that can contribute to supply shortages and higher electricity costs.

Ultimately, this means a more dependable power system that better serves Filipino consumers," Juan said.

The ERC said the new framework also promotes greater transparency by requiring consistent reporting of power plant performance and allowing the commission to publish annual reliability data by generation technology.

According to the regulator, the data will help regulators, system operators, investors, and consumers better monitor power plant performances and support planning for future electricity needs.

The commission said the stricter maintenance and reporting requirements are intended to reduce unexpected power plant outages, improve grid reliability, and support a more stable electricity market.