Coda, the Singapore-based fintech company best known for powering Codashop and digital payments for some of the world's biggest game publishers, has secured a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), marking a significant milestone in its expansion as a regulated global payments platform.
The approval allows Coda Payments Pte. Ltd. to continue providing merchant acquisition, domestic money transfers, and cross-border money transfer services under Singapore's Payment Services Act, reinforcing the company's position as one of Southeast Asia's leading digital commerce providers.
Founded in Singapore, Coda has become a major player in digital content monetization and distribution, connecting publishers, payment providers, and consumers through a network that supports more than 400 payment methods across over 80 markets. Its partners include gaming giants Activision, Electronic Arts, HoYoverse, and Moonton, part of a broader roster of over 300 publishers and brand partners, while millions of users rely on its platforms to purchase digital content and services.
For many Filipinos, the company is most recognizable through Codashop, one of the country's largest platforms for purchasing in-game credits and digital vouchers without requiring a credit card. In the Philippines, Codashop supports 11 active payment methods, with GCash accounting for 74.82% of transaction volume, signaling the platform's deep integration with the country's dominant e-wallet.
"Securing a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore has been a long-standing ambition for Coda and an important step in our evolution as a global payments business," Coda’s chief executive officer Shane Happach said.
"Coda is headquartered in Singapore and has grown from steadily and significantly here over the past decade. Singapore will continue to play a central role in our growth, governance, and long-term strategy," he added.
The MPI license comes as Coda expands beyond payment processing and digital distribution into consumer protection initiatives aimed at combating online scams targeting gamers.
Earlier this year, Coda proudly launched Guard Your Game, an anti-scam campaign developed in partnership with Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy. The initiative educates gamers on recognizing phishing attempts, fake reward offers, impersonation scams, and fraudulent top-up websites that mimic legitimate platforms such as Codashop.
The campaign includes localized anti-scam booklets, social media awareness videos featuring mascot "Codee," and an Online Safety URL Checker that allows users to verify whether gaming websites are legitimate before making purchases. The initiative has since expanded to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.
That partnership deepened on 25 June 2026, when Coda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy (EKRAF) to accelerate the growth of the country's gaming ecosystem, equipping local developers with the infrastructure, networks, and market access needed to compete globally, while continuing to advance player safety initiatives like Guard Your Game.
Beyond gaming, Coda has also been investing in developer tools, one of the industry's most widely used game engines. In January, the company announced an integration with Unity's In-App Purchasing SDK, enabling game developers to launch branded web stores while Coda manages Merchant of Record, including payments, fraud prevention, tax remittance, invoicing, and regulatory compliance across global markets.