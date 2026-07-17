Founded in Singapore, Coda has become a major player in digital content monetization and distribution, connecting publishers, payment providers, and consumers through a network that supports more than 400 payment methods across over 80 markets. Its partners include gaming giants Activision, Electronic Arts, HoYoverse, and Moonton, part of a broader roster of over 300 publishers and brand partners, while millions of users rely on its platforms to purchase digital content and services.

For many Filipinos, the company is most recognizable through Codashop, one of the country's largest platforms for purchasing in-game credits and digital vouchers without requiring a credit card. In the Philippines, Codashop supports 11 active payment methods, with GCash accounting for 74.82% of transaction volume, signaling the platform's deep integration with the country's dominant e-wallet.

"Securing a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore has been a long-standing ambition for Coda and an important step in our evolution as a global payments business," Coda’s chief executive officer Shane Happach said.

"Coda is headquartered in Singapore and has grown from steadily and significantly here over the past decade. Singapore will continue to play a central role in our growth, governance, and long-term strategy," he added.

The MPI license comes as Coda expands beyond payment processing and digital distribution into consumer protection initiatives aimed at combating online scams targeting gamers.

Earlier this year, Coda proudly launched Guard Your Game, an anti-scam campaign developed in partnership with Indonesia's Ministry of Creative Economy. The initiative educates gamers on recognizing phishing attempts, fake reward offers, impersonation scams, and fraudulent top-up websites that mimic legitimate platforms such as Codashop.

The campaign includes localized anti-scam booklets, social media awareness videos featuring mascot "Codee," and an Online Safety URL Checker that allows users to verify whether gaming websites are legitimate before making purchases. The initiative has since expanded to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.