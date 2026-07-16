"The public expects no drama, no concealment of the truth, and no diversion from the real issues in the impeachment trial," Castro said in Filipino.

Castro made the statement as she dismissed arguments seeking to downplay the allegations against Duterte, particularly those involving her alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

She stressed that the proceedings involve more than an ordinary criminal case, noting that the Senate is determining whether an impeachable official remains fit to continue serving in office.

"This is not about a small case of grave threats. What is at stake is the impeachment of an impeachable official," Castro said.

The Palace official also rejected claims that President Marcos' willingness to reconcile with political opponents weakens the allegations against Duterte.

According to Castro, the President's previous remarks reflected his openness to reconciliation with those who disagree with him and were not specifically directed at the Duterte family.

Asked about the prosecution's effort to examine Duterte's qualifications to lead, particularly in light of her declared intention to seek the presidency in 2028, Castro said the issue falls within the scope of the impeachment proceedings.

She said the trial is intended to determine whether public officials possess the integrity and character required to serve the nation and place the interests of the Filipino people above personal concerns.

"If the prosecution is raising that issue, that is part of its case. Ultimately, the public also has the right to ask whether our present and future leaders are capable of serving the nation," Castro said.