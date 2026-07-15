Unlike her previous publications centered on legal principles and jurisprudence, Laws of Life presents a more personal perspective through inspirational quotations, reflections, and lessons drawn from nearly four decades of legal practice, public service, and personal experience.

Speaking before senior PAO officials and guests, Acosta said the book was inspired by the many challenges and triumphs she encountered while serving the Filipino people.

"This book is my humble offering to the poor Filipinos. May it serve as a source of inspiration for the youth, young families, and even our senior citizens, reminding them that life's greatest lessons are often learned through faith, perseverance, and compassion," Acosta said.

She expressed hope that the book would encourage readers to live with kindness, courage, and humility, emphasizing that while laws govern society, wisdom guides the human heart.

Regional Public Attorney Vevelyn Monsanto of PAO Eastern Visayas described the publication as timely, citing recent social issues affecting the country.

"Between the recent school shooting in Tacloban City and the rising tide of emotional distress among our youth, the timing of this release is critical. We believe this beautiful book will provide vital support, comfort, and direction during these turbulent times," Monsanto said.

Each quotation in the first edition is paired with a short reflection relating its message to everyday life.

Acosta, known for her legal books and newspaper columns, said Laws of Life marks a new chapter in her writing career by focusing on practical wisdom rather than legal doctrines.

Regional Public Attorney Jose Edmund Guillen of PAO Western Visayas described the book as both timely and necessary, saying it addresses what he sees as a weakening of society's value system.

"This is one book which one can enjoy while appreciating the sunset or sitting under a tree on a hilltop or while listening to the sound of the waves," Guillen said.

Broadcast and print media veteran Leonida Bonifacio-Sison also shared that her 13-year-old granddaughter was deeply moved by the book, particularly the chapter discussing how anger affects a child's development.

"My granddaughter especially liked the chapter on how anger can affect a child's growth. She even said that the lessons in this book should become the standard in every Filipino household," Bonifacio-Sison said.