PAO, PTFOMS renew pact to provide legal aid to media workers

The Public Attorney’s Office and the Presidential Task Force on Media Security renewed their partnership through a memorandum of agreement aimed at continuously providing legal aid and support services to media personnel.

The MOA signing was held at PAO’s central office in Quezon City. Under the renewed agreement, the two agencies will also conduct legal education programs and workshops for media practitioners, including editors and vloggers, in the near future, PAO chief Persida Rueda-Acosta said Tuesday.

PTFOMS Executive Director Joe Torres Jr., a former director of the National Press Club, said the agreement symbolizes the two agencies’ commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of media workers nationwide.

“In this MOA, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a common goal: the protection, safety and security of media practitioners,” Torres said.

Under the agreement, PTFOMS will oversee coordination efforts, identify and refer media personnel in need of legal assistance, and collaborate with PAO on training programs and policy advocacy.

For its part, PAO will provide legal aid, legal representation and conduct workshops aimed at empowering media workers with knowledge of their rights.

“I would like to thank PAO chief Acosta and the entire PAO team for their unwavering dedication and steadfast support for press freedom and media safety,” Torres added.

Rueda-Acosta said the partnership renewal builds on previous collaborations between the two agencies, noting that PAO has already extended legal services to several media workers in the past.

“So, it was a renewal of the partnership that would always be beneficial to the media practitioners who need legal services especially court representation, among others,” she said.

The chief public attorney emphasized that press freedom and freedom of expression are pillars of democracy, adding that while government officials must remain transparent, media practitioners who commit errors should also be held accountable in court.

She underscored the role of the press in democratic governance.

“Democracy is by the people, for the people, and of the people,” she said.

Both Rueda-Acosta and Torres reiterated that PAO and PTFOMS will promote awareness and understanding of media-related laws and regulations and work to enhance the safety and security environment for media personnel in the Philippines.

Deputy Chief Public Attorney Erwin Erfe and National Press Club president Leonel Abasola signed the agreement as witnesses. Abasola thanked PAO leadership for its commitment to extend legal assistance to members of the Fourth Estate.