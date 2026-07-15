The audit assessed management's assertions on the financial statements, the propriety of financial transactions, compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the fairness of the financial statements, and the implementation of previous audit recommendations.

An unmodified opinion is the highest audit opinion issued by the COA. It signifies that an agency's financial statements are fairly presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework and are free from material misstatements.

The report includes the Independent Auditor's Report, audited financial statements, audit observations and recommendations, and the status of compliance with prior audit recommendations.

According to the DILG, the latest audit result reflects the department's continued efforts to strengthen internal controls, improve financial management systems, and ensure the responsible use of public funds. The recognition also qualifies the agency to once again compete for the Outstanding Accounting Offices award.

During the DILG Central Office's flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Assistant Secretary for Finance and Comptrollership Ester A. Aldana announced the achievement and credited the collective efforts of DILG officials and personnel for sustaining the department's strong audit performance.

The DILG said it remains committed to promoting integrity, transparency, and accountability while further strengthening its financial governance systems in support of its mandate to build safer, stronger, and more resilient communities.