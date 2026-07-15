According to NIA, the Talavera River Inverted Siphon is one of the most vital hydraulic structures within the NIA UPRIIS irrigation system.

It serves as the passageway of irrigation water beneath the wide expanse of the Talavera River, allowing the continuous and uninterrupted conveyance of irrigation water to downstream service areas.

As an integral component of the Super Diversion Canal under the jurisdiction of NIAUPRIIS Division V, the siphon plays a critical role in maintaining the efficient delivery of irrigation water to thousands of farming communities.

Through its operation, the siphon provides irrigation to a total Firm-up Service Area of 40,219.26 hectares, consisting of 19,222.66 hectares under the jurisdiction of NIA UPRIIS Division V and 20,996.60 hectares under Division VI. Its successful rehabilitation ensures the continuous and dependable supply of irrigation water, contributing significantly to increased agricultural productivity, food security, and the sustainable livelihood of farmers throughout the service area.

The COA inspection forms an essential part of the government's accountability and transparency mechanisms for public infrastructure projects. Through its post-completion inspection, COA verifies that government funds have been utilized efficiently, economically, and in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and contract specifications.

The inspection also confirms that the completed project meets the required quality standards and fulfills its intended purpose, thereby safeguarding public investment and reinforcing public trust in the implementation of government infrastructure projects.