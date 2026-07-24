For Leon Strong Beer ambassadors Mark Mugen, Gerald Anderson and DBTK founder Emil Perez, strength is measured not only by physical endurance but also by resilience, determination and the courage to keep chasing one’s goals despite setbacks.

Professional fighter Mark Mugen said being “bangis” — a Filipino term that conveys fierceness and strength — is about overcoming life’s challenges.

“‘Bangis’ is being strong and fierce. There are so many challenges for every person. Everyone has their own battle in life. It’s about pushing through the obstacles.”

As someone who competes in combat sports, Mugen said discipline and consistency are essential to succeeding both inside and outside the ring.

“You have to work hard. There’s no substitute for hard work. I realize that in my sport, fighting. If you don’t work hard, you’ll lose. It’s black and white. Life is like that. Work hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key.”

For actor Gerald Anderson, the Bisaya word padayon — which means “keep moving forward” or “continue despite everything” — perfectly captures the mindset needed to face life’s highs and lows.

“May Bisaya word para diyan, padayon (There’s a Bisaya word for that: padayon). Kahit anong darating sa buhay mo, success or failure, dapat tuloy-tuloy lang (Whatever comes your way in life, whether success or failure, you just have to keep going).”

Anderson also reminded people that dreams can only become reality through hard work.

“Ituloy mo ’yang pangarap na ’yan (Keep pursuing that dream). Kasi kung pangarap lang ’yan, nasa isip mo lang (If it remains just a dream, it stays only in your mind). You have to work hard for that para ma-reach mo ’yung goal (to achieve your goal).”

Meanwhile, DBTK founders Emil and Vince Perez reflected on the beginnings of the streetwear label, which was built around a philosophy that continues to guide the brand today.

“We started our brand 14 years ago. We have this famous mantra, ‘Dream big, start small,” Emil said.

Looking back, Emil said he and his brother simply decided to take a chance after graduating and learned valuable lessons along the way.

“When we graduated, we just thought, gawin na natin ’to (let’s just do it). You’ll learn. Of course, for every change, you have to adapt. Sa lahat ng ginagawa namin, we always take risks (In everything we do, we always take risks). Kasi without taking risks, you won’t be able to do something higher than you’ve dreamed of (Because without taking risks, you won’t be able to achieve something greater than what you’ve dreamed of).”

Although they come from different backgrounds — sports, entertainment and entrepreneurship — the three ambassadors shared a common message: real strength comes from perseverance, hard work and the willingness to keep moving forward, no matter what challenges lie ahead.