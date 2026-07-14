'Internal Affairs' producer Nansun Shi dies at 75
The legendary film producer and Film Workshop co-founder helped shape Hong Kong cinema for more than four decades.
The legendary film producer and Film Workshop co-founder helped shape Hong Kong cinema for more than four decades.
Nansun Shi, the acclaimed Hong Kong film producer and executive behind some of the territory's most influential films, died on Monday at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital. She was 75.
Film Workshop, the production company she co-founded with director Tsui Hark in 1984, said Shi had been in declining health since 2022 due to complications affecting her immune system. She died peacefully with her family by her side.
Across a career spanning more than four decades, Shi helped shape Hong Kong cinema through Film Workshop, producing and backing landmark films such as A Better Tomorrow, A Chinese Ghost Story and the Once Upon a Time in China series.
She later produced the acclaimed crime thriller Infernal Affairs (2002), which inspired Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning remake, The Departed. Her final producing credit was Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants (2025).
Shi also received numerous international honours and, in 2025, she and Tsui Hark were jointly awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards.