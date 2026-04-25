Stream online: Daniel Yun’s short film anthology on dementia

In a technical first for Singapore, director Raymus Chang utilizes AI-generated visuals for the animated short Two Ways to Forget. The comedy-drama portrays the fractured internal landscapes of its protagonists. The film juxtaposes Adrian, a lawyer attempting to manage his symptoms through strict discipline (voiced by Bernard Lim), with Teck Soon (voiced by Suhaimi Yusof), who uses an upbeat, bold exterior to hide his deterioration. Their paths eventually cross in a support group where their carefully constructed façades begin to crumble.

The Last Thread, directed by Viknesh Saravaran, is a psychological thriller that stars A. Panneeirchelvam as a retired soldier. His struggle with dementia spirals into a struggle with past remorse and sorrow, sparked by a domestic milestone that his mind refuses to let go. It provides a visceral look at the disorientation that remains when the mind begins to unravel.

Advocacy

For Dementia Singapore, these films turn clinical case studies into lived, human narratives. By moving away from a conventional advocacy tone and embracing authentic, sometimes uncomfortable storytelling, Daniel Yun has created a work that demands genuine engagement.

The full anthology, including the AI-generated segment and Another Go, can be viewed on the Dementia Singapore YouTube channel for free, or through the curated playlist at DementiaHub.SG.