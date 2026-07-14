Lotoc replied that he had heard it in the news.

Vinluan then remarked, "She has a higher grade than most of the lawyers here."

Private prosecutor Amando Virgil Ligutan objected, citing relevance.

Escudero then intervened, telling Vinluan to avoid what he described as "disparaging" remarks.

"[T]here are a lot of lawyers here and you don't know what their grades are," Escudero said.

Vinluan replied: "We will comply, Your Honor."

The defense team's cross-examination of Lotoc is ongoing. Duterte is expected to arrive at the Senate at any moment.