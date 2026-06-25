Two wanted persons arrested in separate ops in Ilocos Norte

Two individuals wanted in separate criminal cases were arrested by police in Ilocos Norte on June 24 while serving warrants of arrest issued by regional trial courts.

In Carasi, personnel of the Carasi Municipal Police Station arrested a 49-year-old construction worker from Barangay Virbira at around 2 p.m. on charges of violating Section 5 of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued on June 23 by the Regional Trial Court Branch 5, Family Court, in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, under Criminal Case No. 00009-5.

The suspect was taken to the Piddig District Hospital for medical examination before being brought to the Carasi Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition prior to his turnover to the issuing court.

Earlier that day, at around 9 a.m., personnel of the Pagudpud Municipal Police Station, together with operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, the Provincial Intelligence Team of the Regional Intelligence Unit-1, the 101st Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1, and the 1st Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company, arrested a 27-year-old woman in Barangay San Lorenzo, Bangui.

The suspect was wanted for Qualified Theft under Article 310 in relation to Articles 308 and 309 of the Revised Penal Code.

The warrant, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 112 in Bacoor City, Cavite, was signed on Aug. 17, 2023, with bail set at P40,000.

Following her arrest, the accused was brought to the Pagudpud Municipal Police Station for documentation and later to the Pagudpud Rural Health Unit for medical examination before being turned over to the issuing court.