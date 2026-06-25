Suspicious package alert in Ayala Alabang turns out to be old car stereo

According to an initial police investigation, a parcel delivered by a courier service was accepted by a household helper and handed over to a member of the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) assigned to the residence.

While opening the package, the officer noticed several exposed wires inside and immediately stopped the inspection, suspecting a possible safety risk. The matter was then reported to the Muntinlupa City Police Station.

Personnel from Ayala Alabang Sub-Station 5 responded to secure the area, while members of the Special Explosive Cordon Unit (SECU-Muntinlupa) EOD team were dispatched to examine the package.

After conducting a threat assessment and physical inspection, EOD personnel found that the parcel contained an old, dismantled ALPINE Toyota car stereo with exposed wiring and no explosive or hazardous materials.

Authorities declared the area safe and concluded the operation at about 12:50 p.m. The recovered item was subsequently turned over to Sub-Station 5 for proper disposition.

No injuries or property damage were reported during the incident. Authorities reminded the public to immediately report suspicious objects or packages to law enforcement and avoid handling them until they have been examined by trained personnel.###