Unexploded ordnance, explosive materials disposed in Rizal and Tarlac

After verifying the item, the team safely recovered several old explosive items, including mortar and grenade-type ordnance believed to be remnants from past conflicts. The recovered items were immediately secured and transported to the unit’s magazine depot for proper disposition.

In San Mateo, Rizal, a metallic object was discovered during a routine ground sweep in a timberland area. Responding EOD personnel identified the item as a 4.2-inch high explosive mortar and successfully carried out safety procedures to prevent possible danger to nearby communities.

Meanwhile in Capas, Tarlac, personnel of RECU3 Headquarters conducted a controlled disposal operation of recovered and surrendered UXOs, explosive remnants of war, corroded ammunition, improvised explosive device components, and other hazardous explosive materials at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range.

The operation was completed safely following strict safety and operational protocols.

Chief PNP Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units and emphasized the importance of public vigilance and immediate reporting of suspicious explosive materials.