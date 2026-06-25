Australian, 3 others arrested for allegedly taking over elderly man's property in Las Piñas

Police identified those arrested as alias "Israel," 49, an Australian national; alias "Alberto," 58; alias "Lowie," 56; and alias "Jeffrey," 38. A fifth suspect, identified only as alias "Art," escaped and remains at large.

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a property dispute involving a residential lot along Veraville Drive in Barangay Pamplona Tres.

The case came to light after the property's stay-in caretaker reported that the suspects arrived at the residence at around 8:30 a.m. on June 23 and allegedly used intimidation to force him to leave the premises.

Police said the alleged leader of the group offered the caretaker P10,000 as "travel fare" to facilitate his departure. The caretaker allegedly refused the money and later turned it over to authorities as evidence.

Following a complaint filed by the elderly landowner's authorized representative, police officers were dispatched to verify the situation.

Responding officers found the suspects occupying the property without the owner's consent, according to the investigation.

Authorities said the group refused to comply when instructed to peacefully vacate the premises, prompting officers to place them under arrest.

Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco warned foreign nationals residing in the country that they remain subject to Philippine laws.

"Let this be a clear reminder to everyone, including foreign nationals staying in our jurisdiction: you are bound by the laws of the Republic of the Philippines. If you resort to coercion and choose to disregard the lawful orders of our police officers, we will not hesitate to exercise the full force of the law to arrest you and ensure you face justice," he said.

The arrested suspects remain in police custody while criminal complaints are being prepared. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect.